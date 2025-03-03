Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Fierce DEI Awards!

The Fierce DEI Awards celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within the healthcare industry. This program honors organizations, initiatives, and individuals who are making significant strides in creating a more equitable and inclusive healthcare environment. With numerous submissions across nine different categories, our esteemed panel of judges scored the submissions on innovation and impact, measurable outcomes, sustainability and scalability & ethical considerations.