Announcing the FIERCE DEI AWARDS!
The Fierce DEI Awards celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within the healthcare industry. This program honors organizations, initiatives, and individuals who are making significant strides in creating a more equitable and inclusive healthcare environment.
Through this program, we aim to:
Acknowledge exceptional contributions to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in healthcare settings.
Promote innovative practices and strategies that enhance patient care, improve workforce diversity, and address health disparities.
Celebrate the individuals and organizations leading the charge in fostering a culture of inclusion and equity.
Stay Updated for the 2025 Finalists Announcement
2025 Key Dates and Information
Be sure to mark your calendars with these important dates for the 2025 DEI Awards:
- May 14: Finalists Announced
- June 18: Winners Announced
Eligibility:
Nominees may include healthcare organizations, programs, initiatives, or individuals actively engaged in advancing DEI within the healthcare industry. Eligible entities must demonstrate measurable impact and commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable healthcare environment.
Selection Criteria:
- Innovation and Impact: The degree of creativity and effectiveness in advancing DEI goals
- Measurable Outcomes: Evidence of tangible improvements in patient care, workforce diversity, or community engagement
- Sustainability and Scalability: The potential for long-term impact and wider application of DEI practices
- Ethical Considerations: Adherence to ethical standards and regulatory requirements in DEI efforts
What Do Winners Receive?
- Featured in the Fierce DEI Awards Report with world-wide distribution
- Exclusive use of the Fierce DEI Awards Winner lcon for one year
- Inclusion in a press release announcing the year's Awards winners and accomplishments
- Press release template for your distribution
- Logo and recognition on DEI Awards website for a year
- Social media promotion